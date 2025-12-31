Clueless rape and murder case solved

Ongole: Prakasam district police solved a rape and murder case of an unidentified girl. SP V Harshavardhan Raju explained at a press meet here on Tuesday that the decomposed body of a 14-year-old girl was discovered on June 23, 2024, near Kapil Layout in Doddavarampadu village of Maddipadu mandal. The local police registered the case as an unnatural death, but post-mortem examination revealed strangulation. The case was altered to murder under Section 302 IPC on November 22, 2024.

Under the supervision of the SP, Circle Inspector N Srikanth Babu led the investigation team. By sifting through the missing cases, they found the victim was from Singarayakonda, who was confirmed by her mother, Modadugu Tirupatamma, on February 14, 2025. Using advanced technical tools, police tracked three accused, daily wage labourers, hiding across Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Guntur, and Nellore districts.

On Tuesday, the police team arrested Duddela Chenna Krishna, Devaraju Vamshi, and Dabbukottu Kotaiah, all from Vippagunta village of Ponnaluru mandal. The SP said that the accused confessed to forcibly intoxicating the girl, raping her, and strangling her to prevent disclosure. He commended CI Srikanth Babu, SI G Venkata Surya, and staff for their efforts in solving the case.