OnePlus 13s compact flagship launched in India at ₹54,999,

OnePlus has officially launched its latest compact flagship, the OnePlus 13s, in India, priced from ₹54,999. Packed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, it features a 6.32-inch AMOLED display, a 5,850mAh battery, and 80W fast charging. It debuts the new “Plus Key”, replacing the Alert Slider, and introduces OnePlus AI tools including VoiceScribe, AI Call Assistant, Best Face 2.0, and more.



Camera highlights include a 50MP main + 50MP 2x telephoto setup, and a 32MP front camera.

OnePlus 13s Variants:

12GB+256GB – ₹54,999

12GB+512GB – ₹59,999

Available in Black Velvet, Pink Satin, and Green Silk starting June 12 via OnePlus channels, Amazon, and offline retailers.

Launch Offers:

₹5,000 SBI Credit Card discount

₹5,000 Exchange bonus

No-cost EMIs up to 15 months or 24-month plan with 65% upfront payment

Free OnePlus Nord Buds 3 on pre-booking

Lifetime green line display warranty & 180-day replacement plan

OnePlus also launched the OnePlus Pad 3, a flagship tablet with a 13.2-inch 3.4K 144Hz LCD, powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. Pricing to be revealed soon.