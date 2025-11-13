OnePlus 15 India Launch Tonight at 7 PM: Expected Price, Specs, and How to Watch the Big Reveal

OnePlus is gearing up for one of its most anticipated launches of the year — the OnePlus 15, which officially debuts in India tonight at 7:00 PM IST. The launch event will be streamed live on the OnePlus India YouTube channel, allowing fans and tech enthusiasts across the country to witness the unveiling in real time. Viewers can also follow live coverage and post-event updates on the India Today Tech website.

As excitement builds, leaks have already given fans a sneak peek into what to expect from the brand’s latest flagship, including its price, design, and specifications. The event is also expected to feature new accessories and exclusive bundle offers for Indian buyers.

Leaked India Pricing

While OnePlus has kept official pricing under wraps, recent leaks have shed light on potential figures. According to a now-deleted listing spotted by a famous Tech Media Company, the OnePlus 15 (12GB RAM + 256GB) variant may retail at ₹72,999 in India. Another leak suggests that the 16GB + 512GB model, available in the Infinite Black color option, could be priced at ₹79,999.

If accurate, the OnePlus 15 would be the brand’s most expensive non-foldable flagship yet, surpassing the OnePlus 13, which launched at ₹69,999. However, launch-day offers, such as trade-in credits worth up to ₹4,000 and bundled deals with OnePlus Nord Buds, may help offset the price. These offers are expected to go live from November 13 onwards.

Interestingly, in China, the OnePlus 15 debuted at CNY 3,999 (around ₹50,000) — a notable drop from the OnePlus 13’s CNY 4,499 (around ₹53,000).

Expected Specifications

The OnePlus 15 is shaping up to be a powerhouse in both design and performance. The device reportedly sports a 6.78-inch BOE Flexible AMOLED LTPO display with 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, offering fluid visuals and improved power efficiency. With a peak brightness of 1,800 nits and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, the screen promises vibrant and accurate colour reproduction even in bright conditions.

Under the hood, the flagship runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, built on a 3nm process. The processor features two high-performance cores clocked up to 4.6GHz, alongside six efficiency cores, paired with the powerful Adreno 840 GPU. The phone will offer configurations of up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.1 storage, ensuring lightning-fast performance across gaming, multitasking, and productivity.

For photography, the OnePlus 15 is expected to feature a triple 50MP camera system, led by a Sony primary sensor, an ultra-wide lens, and a 3.5x telephoto camera. Although the company has moved away from its Hasselblad collaboration, OnePlus claims better colour accuracy and enhanced low-light imaging through its in-house image processing engine. The 32MP front camera supports 4K video recording at 60fps, marking a first for OnePlus front shooters.

Powering it all is a massive 7,300mAh battery, complemented by 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. Despite the large cell, the phone remains sleek at 8.1mm thickness and 211 grams.

The OnePlus 15 will ship with OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16, offering a clean, fluid, and intuitive experience.

With bold upgrades in design, performance, and battery life, the OnePlus 15 could redefine the brand’s premium flagship experience when it officially hits Indian markets tonight.