OnePlus Nord 5 Set to Launch in India on July 8: Expected Price, Specs, and Major Upgrades

The OnePlus Nord 5 is officially launching in India on July 8, just a week from now. With the official reveal right around the corner, multiple leaks have outlined what fans can likely expect from the next big release in the Nord series. The device promises meaningful upgrades in performance, battery life, and design—all while potentially staying below the ₹30,000 mark.

Powerful Performance Upgrade

One of the biggest talking points ahead of the launch is the processor upgrade. The OnePlus Nord 5 is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset—a noticeable leap from the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 used in the Nord 4. This shift to a flagship-level chip should deliver improved performance for gaming, multitasking, and demanding applications.

Interestingly, early reports hinted at the possibility of a MediaTek Dimensity 9400e processor, which offers performance near the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. While that didn’t pan out, the inclusion of the 8s Gen 3 still makes the Nord 5 the most powerful Nord model yet.

Massive Battery and Fast Charging

Battery life appears to be one of the standout features this time. Rumours suggest the Nord 5 will pack a massive 7,000mAh battery—an unusually large capacity for a smartphone in this price segment. This could be a major win for heavy users and on-the-go professionals. To complement the larger battery, OnePlus is also tipped to offer 100W wired fast charging, ensuring users spend less time plugged in.

Sleek Design and OLED Display

The front of the Nord 5 is expected to feature a flat OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a crisp 1.5K resolution. While the exact screen size hasn’t been confirmed, it may either stick with the 6.74-inch display from the Nord 4 or go slightly larger to balance the increased battery size.

Design-wise, the Nord 5 seems to be moving away from the dual-tone aesthetics and horizontal camera setup of the Nord 4. Leaked images and teasers suggest a pill-shaped vertical camera module, accompanied by minimalistic colour options like off-white and pale blue—marking a subtle yet elegant visual shift for the series.

As for the materials, the device is expected to sport a glass back with a plastic frame. This combination could help reduce manufacturing costs and overall weight, although it might not feel as premium as the metal frame used on the Nord 4.

Camera Setup: Minor Hardware Tweaks, Possible Software Boost

On the camera front, major hardware changes appear unlikely. According to leaks, the Nord 5 may retain the 50MP main sensor and 8MP ultrawide camera from its predecessor, along with a 16MP front-facing shooter. However, OnePlus might focus on enhancing image quality through software optimization and better image processing, even if the hardware remains largely unchanged.

Expected Price in India

While OnePlus has yet to officially announce the price, industry insiders suggest the Nord 5 will be priced under ₹30,000 for the base model. The Nord 3 launched at ₹33,999, while the Nord 4 came in slightly lower at ₹29,999. If this pricing trend continues, the Nord 5 could be a compelling deal, especially with its performance and battery upgrades.