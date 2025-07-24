OnePlus Pad Lite Debuts in India: Big Battery and MediaTek Power

OnePlus Pad Lite India launches, expanding its product range. The tablet has an 11-inch screen and a quad-speaker Hi-Res Audio-certified system. It has a massive Pad Lite 9340 mAh battery for up to 80 hours of single-charge endurance. Pad Lite price in India starting August 1, 2025, at 12 PM and will cost ₹14,999. We’ve compiled all the key information about the OnePlus Pad Lite 2025, the new tablet coming to market in the next few weeks.

OnePlus Pad Lite features

OnePlus Pad Lite MediaTek has an 11-inch screen with a screen to body ratio of 85.3%. The screen is 16:10 and has a 10-bit color with up to 1 billion colours and a maximum brightness of 500 nits. The tablet also comes with Eye Comfort technology that reduces blue light and flicker. It has a quad-speaker Hi-Res Audio-certified system. The speakers are equipped with Omnibearing sound field technology that adjusts audio output according to screen orientation.

OnePlus Pad Lite specifications include 7.39mm thick and weigh 530g. The tablet has a sandblasting finish to improve grip. It is powered by a 9.340 mAh battery. OnePlus claims that the battery can last up to 80 hours for music, up to 11 hours for video streaming and up to 54 day standby. It supports Quick Share for Android, O+ Connect and iOS/iPadOS File Sharing. OnePlus Pad Lite 2025 is boosting up connectivity with convenient screen mirroring and clipboard sharing experiences that make it easy to sync and work across your OnePlus devices.

OnePlus Pad Lite Price and Availability

This budget OnePlus tablet is in two different variants. The 6GB RAM + 128GB Wi-Fi model of the Y50 is priced at Rs 14,999. The Y50 with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and Wi-Fi + LTE support starts from Rs 15,999. OnePlus is also offering a special launch discount of ₹2,000 on the 6GB variant and ₹1,000 on the 8GB variant on the OnePlus Pad Lite. Plus, select bank partners are offering 0% EMI for up to 6 months.