Xiaomi Pad 8 And Xiaomi 17 Ultra Set For India Debut On February 28

Xiaomi is gearing up for a major global launch event on February 28, 2026, at 6:30 PM IST, where it will unveil the much-anticipated Xiaomi Pad 8 and the flagship Xiaomi 17 series for international markets, including India. After debuting the 17 lineup in China in September last year, the brand has taken an unusually long time to bring the devices beyond its home market. That wait is now finally coming to an end.

The upcoming event is expected to showcase the premium-focused Xiaomi 17 Ultra, alongside the standard Xiaomi 17 and the all-new Xiaomi Pad 8. Xiaomi appears ready to close the month with one of its biggest product showcases of the year.

Xiaomi Pad 8: Refined Design And New Accessories

The Xiaomi Pad 8 is shaping up to be more than just a routine upgrade over its predecessor. Early teasers suggest a noticeable shift in design and usability. One of the standout additions appears to be a redesigned keyboard accessory featuring a built-in trackpad — a significant change compared to the previous model.

The tablet is also expected to support a new stylus, further strengthening its appeal to productivity-focused users. Xiaomi is likely aiming at professionals and students who want a portable work-and-entertainment device in one package. Despite a slimmer profile, the Pad 8 is expected to pack a large battery, ensuring extended usage without compromising portability.

Xiaomi 17 Series: Flagship Hardware Takes Center Stage

The Xiaomi 17, which already launched in China, features a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and offers configurations of up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. The device runs on Android 16-based HyperOS 3 out of the box.

Camera performance remains a key highlight. The phone sports a 50MP triple-camera system with Leica-tuned lenses, underlining Xiaomi’s continued collaboration with Leica in the premium photography space.

Battery capacity also sees a substantial boost. The Chinese variant houses a massive 7,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. However, it remains to be seen whether the global and India variants retain the same specifications.

Expected Price In India

Pricing will play a crucial role in determining the success of the new lineup. The Xiaomi 17 is expected to be priced around Rs 75,000 in India, although it could cross the Rs 80,000 mark depending on final configurations and taxes.

As for the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, expectations are even higher. Given current flagship trends, the Ultra model could be priced well above Rs 1 lakh in the Indian market.

With premium hardware, Leica branding, and upgraded accessories, Xiaomi seems prepared to compete aggressively in India’s high-end smartphone and tablet segment when the devices officially launch later this week.