OpenAI Confirms Compact AI Device Designed by Jony Ive, Mass Production Set for 2027

In a bold leap from software to hardware, OpenAI has officially confirmed its plans to launch its first-ever AI device — a screen less, iPod Shuffle-sized wearable — by 2027. Designed in collaboration with renowned former Apple designer Jony Ive, this compact device aims to redefine how we interact with artificial intelligence in our daily lives.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, confirmed the project in an announcement earlier this week. While speculation had been swirling for months, the confirmation now sheds light on the company’s broader ambitions. “It became clear that our ambitions to develop, engineer and manufacture a new family of products demanded an entirely new company,” Altman and Ive shared in a joint blog post following the announcement of OpenAI’s $6.5 billion acquisition of Ive’s design firm, LoveFrom IO.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has offered some early insights into the project, suggesting that the device will be compact and lightweight — slightly larger than the Humane AIPin — and heavily inspired by the minimalist design language of the classic iPod Shuffle. “It will have cameras and microphones for environmental detection, with no display functionality,” Kuo stated in a post on X (formerlyTwitter).

The absence of a screen sets it apart from other AI devices, signaling a shift toward more ambient, always-on interaction. The wearable will rely on its on board cameras and microphones to perceive the world around it, with potential for it to be worn like a pendant. The device will connect wirelessly to smart phones or computers to utilize their processing and display features, allowing for seamless integration with existing technology ecosystems.

Interestingly, OpenAI plans to sidestep geopolitical tensions by choosing Vietnam over China as the manufacturing hub. “Assembly and shipping will occur outside China to reduce geopolitical risks, with Vietnam currently the likely assemblyl ocation,” Kuo noted.

Altman reportedly has ambitious goals for this product. According to The WallStreet Journal, he told employees that this project could be “the biggest thing we’ve ever done as a company,” even going so far as to suggest it might add $1 trillion to OpenAI’s valuation. He also believes the company could sell100 million units of the device — a bold prediction that underscores the scale of OpenAI’s vision.

This move marks a significant pivot for OpenAI, which until now has focused exclusively on AI software products like ChatGPT. With the creation of the IO division, now led by OpenAI executive Peter Welinder, the company is diving headfirst into physical tech. The new team will blend hardware, software, and manufacturing expertise to bring the AI device to life.

Kuo also speculates that the timing of the announcement could be strategic. Coming shortly after Google’s high-profile I/O 2025 event, the reveal may be intended to recenter the tech world’s attention on OpenAI. “OpenAI is leveraging a new narrative to redirect attention,” Kuo commented.

This isn’t Altman and Ive’s first collaboration. The two began working together in2023 when OpenAI acquired a 23% stake in IO, setting the foundation for their current partnership. Rumors of an AI-first device began circulating then and have only intensified over time, especially after Altman hinted at creating a ground breaking product to revolutionize human-AI interaction.

While many details remain under wraps, OpenAI’s foray into hardware has already generated significant buzz. With its compact design, screenless interface, and powerful AI integration, this upcoming device may mark a major turning point not just for OpenAI but for the future of wearable technology.