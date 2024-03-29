Pixel 8 to Receive Gemini Nano and New AI Features: What to Expect

Google has reversed its initial decision regarding Gemini Nano availability on the Pixel 8. It is announcing plans to introduce the AI model to Pixel 8 users in an upcoming Pixel Feature Drop set for June. However, this rollout will initially be in developer preview mode, limiting access to Pixel 8 users with Android developer accounts. While wider availability is expected in the future, it still needs to be fully ready for all users.



Gemini Nano will power two new features exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro. The Recorder app will gain a Summarize feature, providing summarized bullet points based on audio recordings, making it ideal for meeting note-taking. Additionally, Gboard Smart Reply will offer higher quality smart replies with conversational awareness, extending to apps like WhatsApp and others.



Initially, Google attributed the absence of Gemini Nano on the Pixel 8 to hardware limitations, particularly citing concerns about the device's lower RAM compared to the Pixel 8 Pro. However, given that both phones utilize the same Tensor G3 chipset and similar RAM capacities to other devices like the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, which successfully integrated Gemini Nano, Google's decision has prompted questions regarding its reasoning behind the initial exclusion.