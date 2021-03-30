PUBG Mobile India got approval from the government, claims Korean Krafton

PUBG Mobile fans have been seriously waiting for their favourite Battle Royale to return to the country or for its Indian version PUBG Mobile India to launch in the country. Banned in September last year, PUBG Mobile Corp has struggled to get the game back here and has removed China's Tencent as the publisher to bring in the Korean Krafton.

The company has also partnered with Microsoft Azure to host all game data locally. Game data not being hosted in India was a significant security concern for the Indian government, leading to the banned game.

Korean Krafton also announced a version of the game, specifically for India, in November of last year: PUBG Mobile India. However, since then, reports say the company has been struggling to secure a meeting with the Indian government and MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) for clearance without much success.

Now, there seems to be some hope on the horizon for PUBG Mobile fans.

GodNixon AKA Luv Sharma, PUBG Mobile content creator, has shared an update in which he shared that India's government has approved PUBG Mobile India.

In one of his recent videos, titled "PUBG Mobile India Update! Approved by the government," said Sharma - "According to sources, the government has given the green signal for the comeback of PUBG Mobile. However, the exact release date nor the month haven't been finalized, but the game will indeed be returning. Some of the popular content creators, including Ghatak, had posted stories, dropping hints regarding the return."

Ghatak (Abhijeet Andhare), PUBG Mobile pro gamer, who plays for esports team TSM, tweeted a day before GodNixon's video:





Nahi batane wala tha par apne londo ka pyaar rok nahi paya next two months are very good for pubg lovers and so many interesting news coming soon for TSM lovers ❤️ please don't ask for date — Abhijeet Andhare (@GHATAK_official) March 27, 2021





When roughly translated, Ghatak's tweet states that he had no plans to reveal this information. Still, his audience's support and love have made him do so, and he goes on to say that the next two months will be a very good one for PUBG lovers with many exciting news very soon. And he asked his followers not to ask him for a specific date.

Ghatak might have been hinting at the same green signal GodNixon talked about in his video, but that remains to be seen.

Yet no official announcement has been made; you'd better wait for something official from Krafton or PUBG Mobile India.