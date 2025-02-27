R Madhavan Partners with Parent Geenee for Indian Launch of Innovative Parental Control App

Chennai : Renowned actor R Madhavan has joined US-based startup Parent Geenee Inc. as an investor and strategic partner, supporting the launch of its location-based parental control app in India. This marks a significant move for Madhavan, who has long championed responsible technology use and digital discipline.

Parent Geenee aims to redefine digital parenting by offering innovative features such as location-based app restrictions, real-time location tracking, and the ability for children to request temporary access to restricted apps. Unlike conventional parental control tools that rely on time-based restrictions, Parent Geenee introduces Safe Zones that adjust screen time based on a child’s location—whether at home, school, or a friend’s house.

Madhavan’s Vision for Digital Well-being

Speaking at the launch in Chennai, Madhavan shared his personal connection to the app’s mission:

"When Sasi approached me with the idea of Parent Geenee, I immediately resonated with it, remembering the challenges my wife Sarita and I faced while raising our son. With children today exposed to even greater digital distractions, this app is a much-needed tool to help parents foster healthy screen habits. I am proud to be part of this venture and hope to help parents worldwide, especially in India, nurture a digitally balanced generation."

India as a Key Market

The Indian market has been strategically chosen as the pilot for Parent Geenee’s global B2C launch, with the app also rolling out in the US and UK. Founder & Chairman Sasi Naga highlighted India’s evolving digital landscape, where increasing smartphone access has made digital parenting a pressing concern.

"The first major validation for us came when I discussed the idea with Maddy, and he instantly agreed not only to invest but to play an active role in our journey," Naga stated. "India is experiencing a digital revolution, and we believe Parent Geenee will be a game-changer for Indian parents."

The app offers both free and premium subscription models. The free version allows for basic monitoring, while the premium plan expands features to cover multiple devices and Safe Zones. Additionally, Parent Geenee’s Bluetooth Beacon accessory enables designated “Chill Zones” where selected apps remain accessible within restricted areas.

Tackling the Growing Digital Addiction Crisis

With Indian children averaging 4.5 hours of daily screen time, excessive mobile usage has raised concerns about mental health, social withdrawal, and academic performance. According to a study by the Indian Journal of Psychiatry (2023), 33% of adolescents are addicted to their devices, with boys being slightly more affected than girls. Cases of digital addiction have even led to tragic incidents, including suicides linked to excessive mobile use.

Hari Gadiraju, Founder & CEO of Parent Geenee, emphasised the app’s broader mission: "Parenting in the digital age is not about restricting technology but guiding children towards responsible usage. Parent Geenee aims to empower families by shifting the focus from mere monitoring to collaborative digital parenting."

Expansion Plans and School Integration

Beyond individual families, Parent Geenee is also introducing a specialised version for schools. This feature will enable teachers and administrators to manage digital distractions in classrooms without confiscating student devices.

Partner & CIO Kutraleeshwaran V noted that launching in Chennai was a natural choice, given the founders' deep ties to the city. "With Maddy’s strong connection to audiences here, we couldn’t think of a better place to begin our India journey."

Now available on iOS in India, the UK, and the US, Parent Geenee will soon be launching an updated Android version. The company aims to establish itself as a premium yet accessible solution, bridging the gap between traditional monitoring apps and full-scale surveillance tools.

For more details, visit www.parentgeenee.com.