Realme 11 Pro+, Realme 11 Pro launched in India; Find details

Realme has added to the Indian smartphone with the highly anticipated Realme 11 Pro series launch. This series includes two models, namely Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+. Both phones have already made their debut in China, generating quite a buzz around their exceptional features and design.



A standout feature of the Realme 11 Pro+ is its innovative 200-megapixel main camera. With this high-resolution camera, users can capture stunning photos, including stunning shots of the moon, thanks to the dedicated Moon mode. Realme is the first smartphone brand to offer Luna mode to a non-flagship series smartphone. The Realme 11 Pro+ is the first smartphone in the mid-range category to get the feature we've seen in flagship devices before, including the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Vivo X90 Pro, and others. Apart from its outstanding cameras, the Realme 11 Pro series also features a captivating design, which a former Gucci designer has worked on.

Realme 11 Pro+, Realme Pro launched: Price and Availability

Realme has released two models as part of its latest series, namely Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+. The Realme 11 Pro has a base storage of 8GB of RAM and 128GB and a starting price of Rs 23,999. The 8 GB + 256 GB variant costs Rs 24,999, and the 12 GB + 256 GB variant is priced at Rs 27,999. The Pro+ variant will offer a base storage configuration of 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB at Rs 27,999. The top-end variant, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, costs Rs 29,999.

Realme 11 Pro+: Specifications

The Realme 11 Pro+ has a large 6.70-inch touchscreen with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It is powered by a powerful octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor and comes with 12GB of RAM, ensuring smooth performance and multitasking capabilities. Running Android 13, the phone is packed with a substantial 5000mAh battery that supports fast charging. Regarding photography, the Realme 11 Pro+ offers an impressive triple camera setup on the back. It includes a high-resolution 200-megapixel main camera, accompanied by an 8-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel camera. On the front, there's a single 32-megapixel camera for capturing stunning selfies.

The device runs on Realme UI 4.0, based on Android 13. It provides a user-friendly interface and offers ample storage, offering 256 GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded with a microSD card. The Realme 11 Pro+ supports dual Nano-SIM cards and is available in three attractive colours: City of the Rising Sun, City of Green Fields, and Starry Night Black. In terms of connectivity, Realme 11 Pro+ offers Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v5.20, NFC, and USB Type-C. It has various sensors like an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass/magnetometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and in-screen fingerprint sensor for convenient unlocking and added security.

Realme 11 Pro: Specifications

The Realme 11 Pro has a stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The display is expected to deliver vibrant colours and achieve an impressive 93% screen-to-body ratio. 65 per cent, thanks to its slim bezels, ensuring an immersive viewing experience. The Realme 11 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. This chipset was officially announced on May 2 and has already been featured in the Lava Agni 2 5G smartphone. Running the latest Android 13 operating system, Realme 11 Pro will feature Realme UI 4.0 as its customized interface, providing a unique and easy-to-use experience.

The camera setup on the Realme 11 Pro includes a dual rear camera system. It features a 108MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization, ensuring fast and stable photography. Plus, there's a 2MP macro unit for capturing detailed close-ups. You'll find a 16MP camera housed within a hole-punched slot on the front, perfect for selfies and video calls. The device is equipped with a sizeable 5000 mAh battery to keep it powered throughout the day, and it supports 67W fast charging for fast charging.