Redmi 14C 5G Series Goes On Sale In India Starting Today

Xiaomi, the global technology brand, announced the sale of its recently launched Redmi 14C 5G starting at noon today. The product will be available across select platforms including Mi.com, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, and authorized retail partners.

The Redmi 14C 5G seamlessly blends elegance with innovation. It features a 17.5cm (6.88-inch) HD+ Dot Drop display with a peak brightness of 600 nits, offering vibrant and immersive visuals whether streaming, gaming, or browsing. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 5G processor, built on a 4nm architecture, and ensures superior efficiency and performance. With up to 12GB RAM (6GB + 6GB extended) and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, it handles multitasking, gaming, and app navigation with ease. Additionally, its microSD card slot supports up to 1TB expandable storage, providing ample space for your needs.

The Redmi 14C 5G’s 50MP AI dual-camera system lets users capture vibrant, detailed photos in any lighting condition, while its 5160mAh battery with fast charging ensures uninterrupted usage throughout the day. Running on Xiaomi HyperOS, based on Android 14, the device delivers a clean, intuitive user interface with the promise of two years of Android updates and four years of security updates, ensuring long-term reliability.

Redmi 14C 5G comes in Premium starlit design inspired by the power of beauty and cosmos available in three stunning colors—Starlight Blue, Stardust Purple, and Stargaze Black. Its vibrant display, powerful processor, advanced camera system, and long-lasting battery make it the perfect smartphone for productivity, entertainment, and creativity.

Price and Availability: Redmi 14 C 5G will be available at a net effective price of INR 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, INR 10,999 for the 4GB + 128GB: and INR 11,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant inclusive of offers.