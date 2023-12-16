  • Menu
Repair features for Pixel devices out

Google has introduced more repair features for Pixel devices that will give users peace of mind if their phone needs to be fixed. The tech giant released a tool to help users diagnose problems with their Pixel phones. Users can launch the app by dialling #*#7287#*#, which allows users to check whether their phone is working properly before or after a repair.

"You can now launch the Pixel Diagnostic App from your Pixel phone using the Phone App. This allows you to test your device for issues before and after a repair. You can easily check to see if your phone is properly functioning once it’s repaired," Google said in a blogpost on Thursday.

