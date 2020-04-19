Rt.Live: Instagram Founders Launch Coronavirus Spread Tracker

The social media image posting application Instagram founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger have come up with another amazing idea. They have launched Covid-19 tracker which makes us know how fast the disease is spreading each day.

These two founders have come together for the launch of this product. This news is announced by the TechCrunch.

This tracker is named as Rt.Live which is an up-to-date tracker. According to this application, this app will measure the average number of people who became infected with the Corona affected person.

For instance, if the number is above one then the faster Covid-19 races through the application. And if the number is below 1 then virus is the receding.

This application also tracks the number according to the countries and also comes with the list of affected people in the states separately.

For now, coming to New York count Rt score is 0.54 while Georgia's count is1.5.