Samsung Galaxy F41 to Launch at 5:30 pm in India: Know Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F41 is ready to launch in India today. The phone marks the debut of the "Samsung Galaxy F" series, and the phone's key features have been advertised in the lead up to this launch. The Samsung Galaxy F41 has a large 6,000 mAh battery and features a Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. The phone will flaunt a triple camera setup on the back with a 64-megapixel main camera. Leaks in the past say that the Samsung Galaxy F41 could have 6GB of RAM and run on Android 10.

Samsung Galaxy F41: Live Stream of Launch Event, Expected Price

The Samsung Galaxy F41 launch event will start today at 5.30 pm. The event will be broadcast live via Samsung India's online social accounts. The next Samsung Galaxy F41 is rumoured to be priced range between Rs. 15,000, and Rs. 20,000.

It was also previously reported to be a rebranded Samsung Galaxy M31. Official pricing details should be disclosed within a few hours. The phone will go on sale via Flipkart and Samsung's online store after its launch. Flipkart has published a page dedicated to advertising the Samsung Galaxy F41 and also receiving interesting registrations. The phone is rumoured to be available in black, blue, and green colour options.

Samsung Galaxy F41: Expected specifications

Based on Flipkart teasers, the Samsung Galaxy F41 is set to feature a Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with slim bezels. The phone will flaunt a triple rear camera setup on the back with a 64-megapixel main camera. It is also confirmed to have a large 6,000mAh battery and an onboard rear fingerprint sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy F41 was spotted on Geekbench recently, and it is predicted to run on the Exynos 9611 SoC, have 6GB of RAM, and run on Android 10.

The phone's schematic leak suggests the presence of a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a single bottom-firing speaker on the phone. An insider also shared that the Galaxy F41 will support fast charging and will be offered in two RAM and storage configurations.