Samsung Opens Pre-Reservations for Galaxy Tab S11 Series in India Ahead of September 4 Launch

Samsung is gearing up for its much-anticipated Galaxy Event on September 4, where it will introduce the Galaxy Tab S11 lineup along with the Galaxy S25 FE (Fan Edition) smartphone. The company has already begun pre-reservations in India for its next-generation tablet series, giving customers a chance to secure devices before they hit store shelves.

The event will be streamed live at 5:30 AM EDT (3 PM IST) via Samsung’s official website and YouTube channel. Alongside the flagship launches, Samsung may also share pricing details for the recently announced Galaxy Tab S10 Lite.

Galaxy Tab S11 Series: What’s Expected

According to early reports, the Galaxy Tab S11 series will be available in two variants: an 11-inch base model and a larger 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. Interestingly, Samsung seems to be skipping the mid-sized 12.4-inch “Plus” model this year, mirroring its approach from last year’s Tab S10 lineup.

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is expected to retain its signature AMOLED display while introducing subtle refinements. A redesigned notch in a sleeker U-shape may replace the wide cutout of previous models. Samsung could also reposition the S Pen’s magnetic charging slot from the back panel to the side, improving usability.

Meanwhile, the standard Galaxy Tab S11 is tipped to feature performance upgrades, including a RAM boost from 8GB to 12GB and a new 512GB storage option. While its display and camera setup may remain unchanged, both models are expected to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor.

Pre-Reservation Benefits in India

Samsung has officially opened pre-reservations for the Galaxy Tab S11 series in India. Interested customers can secure their devices by paying a token amount of ₹1,000 through Samsung’s online platform.

Pre-reservers will receive early access to their tablets before the general sale begins. Additionally, Samsung is offering an exclusive e-voucher redeemable during pre-booking, which includes a complimentary 45W travel adapter. The ₹1,000 deposit will be adjusted against the final purchase price.

Galaxy S25 FE: A Slimmer, Lighter Successor

Alongside the tablets, Samsung will debut the Galaxy S25 FE smartphone. The device is rumoured to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and slimmer bezels. At just 7.4mm thick and weighing 190 grams, it is set to be noticeably thinner and lighter than its predecessor.

Powered by the Exynos 2400 chipset and running One UI 8 on Android 16, the Galaxy S25 FE is expected to bring modest hardware improvements. Its triple rear camera system—50MP primary, 12MP ultra-wide, and 8MP telephoto with 3x zoom—will carry over from the previous model. However, the selfie camera could be upgraded to 12MP.

Battery life is also set for a boost, with capacity increasing to 4,900mAh, supported by 45W fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

Samsung is also preparing to launch the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite on September 5. This model features the Exynos 1380 processor, a 10.9-inch TFT LCD display, and an 8,000mAh battery. The tablet ships with an S Pen included and sports an 8MP rear and 5MP front camera.

With pre-reservations underway and multiple devices lined up, Samsung’s September 4 Galaxy Event is shaping up to be one of its most significant product launches of the year.