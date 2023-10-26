Shelving Windows Phone a mistake, says Nadella

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella said that the company’s exit from the smartphone business was a mistake, which could have been handled better.After struggling to sell Windows smartphones as Google’s Android and Apple iOS Operating Systems (OS) surged ahead, Microsoft in 2017 had for the first time said that the software giant will no longer develop new features or hardware for Windows 10 mobiles.



On December 10, 2019, Windows 10 Mobile users stopped receiving new security updates, bug fixes and assisted support options.

In a latest interview with Business Insider this week, Nadella admitted that giving up on Windows Phone and mobile was a mistake.

“The decision I think a lot of people talk about -- and one of the most difficult decisions I made when I became CEO -- was our exit of what I’ll call the mobile phone as defined then,” he was quoted as saying in the report.