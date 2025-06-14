Live
Smart glasses get a second life: AI powers the future of wearable tech
Silicon Valley is making a fresh bet on smart glasses—once a failed experiment, now a potential game-changer thanks to AI. Google, Meta, Snap, and Amazon are doubling down on this tech, reviving the dream of glasses that do more than look smart—they are smart.
Unlike the early Google Glass, the new generation of smart glasses features built-in AI assistants capable of understanding and responding to the world around them. Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses can translate speech in real time, identify objects, and even determine if a pepper is spicy. Snap’s upcoming "Specs" for 2026 promise context-aware AI. Google’s Gemini already offers visual memory capabilities.
The drive is fueled by two shifts: smartphones no longer excite users like before, and AI is enabling truly hands-free, heads-up computing. But the real challenge remains—can tech firms make smart glasses fashionable, useful, and worth wearing all day?
The next tech revolution may be looking us right in the eye—literally.