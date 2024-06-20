Snapchat AI to Transform Backgrounds and Clothing with New Lens

Snapchat has unveiled a sneak peek of its upcoming on-device AI model, designed to revolutionize how users interact with augmented reality (AR). This innovative model will allow users to change their surroundings and clothing in real-time simply by inputting a text prompt. Imagine turning a prompt like "50s sci-fi film" into a custom lens that instantly alters your outfit and background, bringing a fun, creative twist to your snaps.



In the coming months, users can expect to see new lenses incorporating this AI technology. According to TechCrunch, creators will also be able to use this model to develop their custom lenses by the end of the year. This advancement promises to open up exciting possibilities for personalized and immersive AR experiences on the platform.



Snapchat is also introducing a range of new AI tools to make it easier for creators to design unique AR effects. With the latest Lens Studio update, creators can use new face effects, enabling them to write prompts or upload images to generate custom lenses that dramatically alter a user's facial appearance.



One standout feature, Immersive ML, offers realistic transformations of the user's face, body, and surroundings in real time. Additional tools will enable lens creators to generate 3D assets from text or image prompts, craft detailed face masks and textures, and create 3D character heads that mimic user expressions.



Over the past year, Snapchat has continuously expanded its AI capabilities. Notable additions include a feature that allows subscribers to send AI-generated snaps to friends and a ChatGPT-powered AI chatbot that is available to all users. These innovations highlight Snapchat's commitment to integrating advanced AI technology to enhance user interaction and creativity.