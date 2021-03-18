Sony announces Horizon Zero Dawn and a bundle of great indie games for free

Sony has announced the next 10 games as part of its "Play at Home" initiative, that it will be giving away entirely to PlayStation owners, including Horizon Zero Dawn and indie industry favourites like Enter the Gungeon and The Witness. Unbelievably, all of these games will be yours on PS4 and PS5; no PlayStation Plus subscription required.

Horizon Zero Dawn will be free from April 19 at 8 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. ET and until May 14; The game is one of the few PS4 exclusives missing from the PlayStation Plus collection, although that paid offer required a subscription to both PS5 and PlayStation Plus. Getting Horizon completely free now may be a great time for PlayStation owners as well, as the long-awaited sequel, Forbidden West, is scheduled to release on PS4 and PS5 sometime this year.

Before the Horizon Zero Dawn promotion kicks in, there are many other great games that you can claim for free on PS4 and PS5 as well: ABZÛ, Enter the Gungeon, Rez Infinite, Subnautica, and The Witness. Additionally, Sony will offer four PSVR titles for free: Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Moss, Thumper, and Paper Beast.

Sony plans to offer more titles for PS4 and PS5 owners to claim, and the initiative is scheduled to conclude sometime in June. Sony is currently offering Ratchet & Clank for free until March 31 at 8 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. ET.