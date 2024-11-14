Spotify to Compensate Creators for Engaging Video Content in 2025

Spotify is expanding its video focus by offering direct payments to creators based on video engagement from paid subscribers. Starting January 2, 2025, Spotify will also eliminate automated ad breaks in video podcasts for paid users across the US, UK, Australia, and Canada, encouraging uninterrupted content consumption. This strategic shift aligns Spotify more closely with YouTube, which already rewards its creators with a significant share of ad revenue.

At a recent Spotify creator event in Los Angeles, CEO Daniel Ek emphasized Spotify’s commitment to enhancing the creator and viewer experience, promising superior engagement for audiences. Since 2022, video podcasting on Spotify has surged, with over 300,000 video podcasts now available—a significant increase from 250,000 just a few months earlier. Video engagement hours are also outpacing audio-only growth, highlighting the strong demand for visual content.

To streamline payouts, Spotify is launching the “Spotify for Creators” hub, where creators can check their payment eligibility, view payout details, and access enhanced analytics. Additionally, the platform will support short, vertical video uploads to boost visibility.

While the exact payment structure remains undisclosed, Spotify assures creators that they will be able to track earnings in this new hub. This initiative positions Spotify as a strong competitor in the video content space, with features tailored to support creators seeking to grow their reach and revenue on the platform.