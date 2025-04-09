 Suchana Seth Charged with Assaulting Woman Constable While In Jail

Suchana Seth, the CEO of a Bengaluru-based AI startup, who was arrested last year for the murder of her four-year-old son at a Goa hotel, is now facing new charges. She is accused of assaulting a woman constable while being held at the Central Jail.

The incident occurred on Monday when Seth took the inward register from the women’s prisoner block without permission. When a constable questioned her, Seth verbally abused the officer and physically attacked her, causing injuries by pushing, kicking, and pulling her hair. Seth has been charged under sections 121(1) (voluntarily causing harm to a public servant) and 352 (intentional insult to provoke) of the Indian Penal Code.

Seth has been in jail since January 2024 after the tragic death of her son. On January 6, she checked into Hotel Sol Banyan Grande in North Goa with her son. However, she cut her trip short on January 7 and insisted on taking a taxi to Bengaluru. Hotel staff later found bloodstains in her room, and Seth initially claimed her son was with a friend in South Goa. This claim was later proven false, and Seth’s son was discovered dead in a suitcase she was carrying.