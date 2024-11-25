Live
- Centre okays PAN 2.0 project worth Rs 1,435 crore to transform taxpayer registration
- Punjab minister opens development projects of Rs 120 crore in Ludhiana
- Cabinet approves Atal Innovation Mission 2.0 with Rs 2,750 crore outlay
- Centre okays Rs 3,689cr investment for 2 hydro electric projects in Arunachal
- IPL 2025 Auction: 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes youngest player to be signed in tournament's history
- About 62 lakh foreign tourists arrived in India in 8 months this year: Govt
- IPL 2025 Auction: Gujarat bag Sherfane Rutherford for Rs 2.60 cr; Kolkata grab Manish Pandey for Rs 75 lakh
- Assam CM meets Governor, cabinet expansion on the cards
- IPL 2025 Auction: RCB buy Jacob Bethell for Rs 2.6 cr; Ellis sold to CSK for Rs 2 crore
- Commercial coal mines register highest-ever single day dispatches at 0.62 million tonnes
Three Upcoming Lava Smartphones: Lava Yuva 4 and two more
As we near the close of 2024, Lava spotlights three innovative smartphones from the brand that deliver exceptional performance, stylish design, and cutting-edge features to cater to the diverse needs of new-age consumers.
These smartphones would be excellent additions to your year-end listicles on the latest releases, showcasing Lava's unique combination of innovation, performance, and style. Featuring these models will offer your readers a well-rounded view of the compelling options Lava has to offer.
LAVA YUVA 4
An exciting addition to our current lineup is the Yuva 4, featuring a punch-hole HD+ display and a robust battery. Priced under INR 10,000, the smartphone is designed for users who prioritize battery life and camera quality without compromising on style and functionality.
LAVA YUVA 2 5G
Launching in December 2024, the Yuva 2 5G is designed for first-time buyers seeking a feature-rich smartphone experience within the budget-friendly segment (read as: priced under INR 10,000). It promises excellent performance and a range of exciting features that make it a standout option in the competitive market.
LAVA BLAZE DUO 5G
Slated for a retail-first launch in December 2024, the Blaze DUO 5G introduces a unique dual-display experience with its innovative secondary AMOLED rear display. Positioned under INR 20,000 price point, this model combines powerful performance with a sleek design, making it an attractive choice for tech enthusiasts who are always on the lookout for the latest advancements.