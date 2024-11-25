  • Menu
Three Upcoming Lava Smartphones: Lava Yuva 4 and two more

Three Upcoming Lava Smartphones: Lava Yuva 4 and two more
As we near the close of 2024, Lava spotlights three innovative smartphones from the brand that deliver exceptional performance, stylish design, and cutting-edge features to cater to the diverse needs of new-age consumers.

These smartphones would be excellent additions to your year-end listicles on the latest releases, showcasing Lava's unique combination of innovation, performance, and style. Featuring these models will offer your readers a well-rounded view of the compelling options Lava has to offer.

LAVA YUVA 4


An exciting addition to our current lineup is the Yuva 4, featuring a punch-hole HD+ display and a robust battery. Priced under INR 10,000, the smartphone is designed for users who prioritize battery life and camera quality without compromising on style and functionality.

LAVA YUVA 2 5G


Launching in December 2024, the Yuva 2 5G is designed for first-time buyers seeking a feature-rich smartphone experience within the budget-friendly segment (read as: priced under INR 10,000). It promises excellent performance and a range of exciting features that make it a standout option in the competitive market.

LAVA BLAZE DUO 5G


Slated for a retail-first launch in December 2024, the Blaze DUO 5G introduces a unique dual-display experience with its innovative secondary AMOLED rear display. Positioned under INR 20,000 price point, this model combines powerful performance with a sleek design, making it an attractive choice for tech enthusiasts who are always on the lookout for the latest advancements.

