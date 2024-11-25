Three Upcoming Lava Smartphones: Lava Yuva 4 and two more

These smartphones would be excellent additions to your year-end listicles on the latest releases, showcasing Lava's unique combination of innovation, performance, and style. Featuring these models will offer your readers a well-rounded view of the compelling options Lava has to offer.

LAVA YUVA 4





LAVA YUVA 4

An exciting addition to our current lineup is the Yuva 4, featuring a punch-hole HD+ display and a robust battery. Priced under INR 10,000, the smartphone is designed for users who prioritize battery life and camera quality without compromising on style and functionality. LAVA YUVA 2 5G





LAVA YUVA 2 5G

Launching in December 2024, the Yuva 2 5G is designed for first-time buyers seeking a feature-rich smartphone experience within the budget-friendly segment (read as: priced under INR 10,000). It promises excellent performance and a range of exciting features that make it a standout option in the competitive market. LAVA BLAZE DUO 5G





LAVA BLAZE DUO 5G