Live
- Kerala Minister defends jury over children's film snub as actress Deva Nandha voices disappointment
- RJD, Cong embroiled in corruption; vote for development, says HM Shah in Darbhanga
- 30 injured in road accident in J&K’s Rajouri
- EAM Jaishankar calls for global zero-tolerance towards terrorism in talks with Israeli Foreign Minister
- TN polytechnic colleges top in National Service Scheme enrolment
- Coimbatore gang-rape case: CM Stalin asks police to ensure maximum punishment
- GST rate cuts offset US tariff impacts to drive manufacturing growth
- Domestic worker arrested for killing pet dog in Bengaluru
- New narco hub: ISI and Dawood gang move drug ops to Bangladesh to evade global scrutiny
- OPS loyalist Manoj Pandian joins DMK, announces resignation as MLA
Today's Gareena Codes: Redeem Free Fire Max Codes
Players can use Gareena redeem codes to get free items like skins, guns, and outfits.
Free Fire MAX is a popular battle game in India.
It became famous after the old Free Fire was banned.
Players love its good graphics and exciting battles.
You can use redeem codes to get free items like skins, guns, and outfits.
What Are Redeem Codes?
Redeem codes are 12 letters and numbers.
They give you free rewards in the game.
They work for a short time only.
Free Fire MAX Codes for November 4, 2025
Here are today’s active codes:
F2Q7W1E5R9T3Y6U4
F5A9S3D7F1G4H8J2
F4Q8W2E6R1T5Y9U3
F7A1S5D9F2G6H3J7
F2Z6X3C7V1B5N8M4
F9A4S8D2F6G3H7J1
F1Z5X9C3V7B2N6M8
F5H9J1K8L4P2O6I3
F8S3D7F4G1H5J9K2
F3L7P2O6I4U8Y1T5
Use them soon before they expire.
How to Redeem
1.Go to https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
2. Log in with Facebook, Google, or Apple ID.
3. Type the code in the box.
4. Click Confirm.
5. Check your in-game mail after 24 hours for rewards