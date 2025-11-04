Today's Gareena Codes: Redeem Free Fire Max Codes

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle game in India.

It became famous after the old Free Fire was banned.

Players love its good graphics and exciting battles.

You can use redeem codes to get free items like skins, guns, and outfits.

What Are Redeem Codes?

Redeem codes are 12 letters and numbers.

They give you free rewards in the game.

They work for a short time only.

Free Fire MAX Codes for November 4, 2025

Here are today’s active codes:

F2Q7W1E5R9T3Y6U4

F5A9S3D7F1G4H8J2

F4Q8W2E6R1T5Y9U3

F7A1S5D9F2G6H3J7

F2Z6X3C7V1B5N8M4

F9A4S8D2F6G3H7J1

F1Z5X9C3V7B2N6M8

F5H9J1K8L4P2O6I3

F8S3D7F4G1H5J9K2

F3L7P2O6I4U8Y1T5

Use them soon before they expire.

How to Redeem

1.Go to https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

2. Log in with Facebook, Google, or Apple ID.

3. Type the code in the box.

4. Click Confirm.

5. Check your in-game mail after 24 hours for rewards