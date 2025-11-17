  1. Home
Today’s Wordle Answer for 17 November 2025: CLAMP

  17 Nov 2025
X

Today’s Wordle answer for 17 November 2025 is CLAMP. The puzzle had one vowel and no repeating letters, making it an easy tool-based word to guess.

Today’s Wordle answer for 17 November is CLAMP.

Many players found it easy.

The hints were clear.

The word starts with C.

It ends with P.

It has one vowel.

No letters repeat.

The theme is a tool.

A clamp is a tool used to hold things together.

It is common in woodwork and metalwork.

The “CL-MP” pattern made the word easier to guess.

Yesterday’s Wordle answer was WIELD.

Recent answers also included DEUCE, TINGE, LURID, and CLUNG.

Players said today’s hints were simple and helpful.

Most people solved it quickly.

Quick points:

Today’s answer: CLAMP

Vowels: 1

Yesterday’s answer: WIELD

Difficulty: Easy

Word type: Tool

