Today’s Wordle Answers and Hints, June 19, 2025

Are you looking to solve today's Wordle solution? If you are checking your guess or need a little help, we’ve got you covered. Below are the clues and answers for Wordle #1461 and #1460, complete with meanings and helpful details.Wordle #1461 – June 19, 2025

Vowels: U, I, O

Starts with: C

Ends with: O

Part of Speech: Noun

Meaning: A small, interesting, or unusual object—often decorative or collectible.

Answer: CURIO

Wordle #1460 – June 18, 2025

Answer: MUNCH

Vowel: U

Starts with: M

Ends with: H

Part of Speech: Verb

Meaning: To eat something steadily or noisily, often with a crunch.