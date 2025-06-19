Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Today’s Wordle Answers and Hints, June 19, 2025
Highlights
Find the answers and helpful hints for Wordle #1460 and #1461. Learn today's word.
Are you looking to solve today's Wordle solution? If you are checking your guess or need a little help, we’ve got you covered. Below are the clues and answers for Wordle #1461 and #1460, complete with meanings and helpful details.Wordle #1461 – June 19, 2025
Vowels: U, I, O
Starts with: C
Ends with: O
Part of Speech: Noun
Meaning: A small, interesting, or unusual object—often decorative or collectible.
Answer: CURIO
Wordle #1460 – June 18, 2025
Answer: MUNCH
Vowel: U
Starts with: M
Ends with: H
Part of Speech: Verb
Meaning: To eat something steadily or noisily, often with a crunch.
Next Story