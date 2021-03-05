Trump channel will remain suspended due to violence risk - YouTube CEO

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said Donald Trump's channel would be temporarily suspended due to the risk that he will use the online video service to incite further violence.

"Given just the warnings given by the capitol police yesterday about a potential attack today, I think it's pretty clear that elevated violence risk still remains," Wojcicki said during an interview at an event organized by the Atlantic Council.

"When the channel is reinstated, it will be subject to the same content-moderation policies that every other channel follows," the CEO added.

YouTube has been criticized for allowing violent and inappropriate videos. Misinformation about the outcome of last year's US elections, including lies that Trump won, was also spread on the platform. Wojcicki has responded by investing in more content moderation and cracking down on some creators who break the rules.

Last quarter, YouTube removed more than 9 million videos that violated YouTube policies, she said Thursday. The company has also promoted Covid-19 information from "licensed" sources, and those clips have garnered more than 400 billion impressions online, she added.

According to Politico, the CEO may testify alongside other tech leaders soon at a Congressional hearing focused on misinformation and radicalization online.