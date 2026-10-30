Upcoming Smartphone Launches in November 2026: iQOO 16, OnePlus 16R and More

November 2026 is going to be an exciting month for smartphone enthusiasts in India, with several major brands reportedly preparing to introduce new phones. From flagship models featuring next-generation processors to phones with massive batteries and fast charging, the upcoming lineup could offer plenty of options for consumers.

Xiaomi, iQOO, Motorola, OnePlus and Vivo are among the brands expected to have new smartphones in the market. While some launch details have already been confirmed, others remain based on reports and leaks. Here is a look at the smartphones that could arrive in India during November.

Xiaomi 18 Pro

The Xiaomi 18 Pro is one of the key smartphones expected to make its way to India. At the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026, Gautam Batra, Associate Director of Product Marketing at Xiaomi India, confirmed that the handset will debut in the country.

However, Xiaomi has not yet announced an exact launch date. The smartphone could be among the first devices to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor, making it a potential flagship contender.

iQOO 16

The iQOO 16 is another major launch expected in November. iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya confirmed at IMC 2026 that the smartphone is coming soon. The handset is expected to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset. One of its biggest highlights could be an 8,400mAh battery, paired with support for 100W wired charging.

Motorola Signature 27

Motorola has also confirmed an upcoming premium smartphone for India. Shivam Ranjan, Marketing Head at Motorola, announced at IMC that the Motorola Signature 27 will debut in the country.

The smartphone is also expected to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor, putting it in the same high-performance segment as the Xiaomi and iQOO offerings.

OnePlus 16R

As per reports OnePlus is preparing to launch the OnePlus 16R alongside the OnePlus 16. The 16R is tipped to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The smartphone could launch in November and may offer a massive 9,000mAh battery and 100W charging support.

Vivo X500 Pro Max

Vivo is also expected to join the November launch rush with the X500 Pro Max. The smartphone could debut in India in November and may feature MediaTek’s Dimensity 9600 Pro octa-core chipset.

It could also come with a 6.36-inch AMOLED display, adding another premium option to the upcoming smartphone lineup.