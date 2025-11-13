Valve Unveils Steam Machine and Steam Frame, But Steam Deck 2 Remains Off the Table for Now

Valve, the American gaming giant behind the hit handheld Steam Deck, has officially lifted the curtain on two major new products — the Steam Machine console and the Steam Frame VR headset — while remaining tight-lipped about any plans for a Steam Deck 2.

Announced during a recent media briefing, these launches mark Valve’s expansion into both living-room gaming and immersive virtual reality experiences. Alongside the new devices, the company also introduced an upgraded Steam Controller, signaling a fresh wave of innovation across its hardware ecosystem.

No Steam Deck 2 Just Yet

Despite fans’ anticipation for a successor to the popular handheld, Valve clarified that a second-generation Steam Deck is not part of its immediate roadmap. Addressing the speculation, Pierre-Loup Griffais, Valve software engineer, told a famous publication, “Steam Deck is not what we’re here to talk about today. It’s sort of related but not really.”

Hardware engineer Steve Cardinali reassured users that the company remains committed to evolving the handheld line, explaining, “We’re always thinking about Steam Deck and ways to improve it in the future.” However, he also confirmed that the new TMR joysticks—which promise better resistance to drift—won’t be made as drop-in upgrades for the original model, and there’s no confirmation yet that they’ll appear in any future revision.

Valve’s decision to delay the Steam Deck 2, according to company representative Lawrence Yang, is strategic rather than cautious. “We really do want to wait for a generational leap in compute without sacrificing battery life before we ship the real second generation of Steam Deck,” Yang said.

In the meantime, Valve’s competitors continue to expand in the handheld gaming space. Microsoft, for instance, recently integrated the Xbox full-screen experience with the Asus ROG Xbox Ally series, with plans to bring the platform to more devices soon.

Steam Machine: Valve’s Next-Gen Console

At the heart of Valve’s new lineup is the Steam Machine, a cube-shaped console designed to rival the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Compact yet powerful, the 6-inch device runs on Linux-based SteamOS and is powered by a semi-custom AMD Zen 4 CPU and RDNA 3 GPU.

Valve promises 4K gaming at 60 FPS with ray tracing, claiming that the Steam Machine is six times more powerful than the Steam Deck and can potentially match Sony’s PS5 in raw performance.

Steam Frame: A Step Into the Future of VR

Alongside the console, Valve unveiled the Steam Frame, a cutting-edge VR headset equipped with an ARM processor that supports local emulation of select Windows games. It can also stream games directly from a PC using a 6GHz wireless dongle, which the company claims offers low latency and high bandwidth for a smoother experience.

New Steam Controller Rounds Out the Lineup

Completing the announcement was the reveal of the second-generation Steam Controller, now featuring dual joysticks and a cleaner, more ergonomic design. The controller will work seamlessly with any Steam-enabled device, including the new Steam Machine.

While pricing for the new products remains unconfirmed, reports suggest that the Steam Machine could retail between $800 and $1,000, while the Steam Frame VR headset may be priced around $1,000. Valve’s next big hardware push is set to arrive in Spring 2026, signaling a bold new chapter for PC and console gamers alike.