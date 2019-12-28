Vivo S1 Pro set to launch in India on Jan 4

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS): Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has revealed on Twitter that it will launch the S1 Pro smartphone on January 4 in India.

The microsite on Amazon's website has also confirmed that it will be one of the e-retailers to sell Vivo S1 Pro in India soon.

The device was previously launched in The Philippines and comes with a waterdrop notch and diamond-shape quad cameras.

The phone may feature 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with support for Full-HD+ resolution.

Under the hood, the phone is expected to be equipped with Snapdragon 665 SoC that will be paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

In terms of optics, the phone will get a 48MP+8MP+two 2MP sensors in the quad-camera set-up arranged in a diamond shape. On the front, there will be a 32MP selfie camera.

The smartphone will house a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support, dual-SIM support, and USB Type-C port. For security, the phone could feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.