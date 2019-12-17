Vivo V17 goes on sale today for the first time in India on Amazon, Flipkart and Vivo.com

Vivo V17 smartphone will go on sale in India for the first time today. Recently the smartphone was launched and is the first Vivo smartphone to come punch-hole display. The Vivo V17 is the first device from the Chinese company to sport L-shaped camera setup.

The Vivo V17 smartphone can be bought at Rs 22,990 for the single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. It comes in Midnight Ocean and Glacier Ice colours. The Vivo V17 can be purchased on Vivo India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Tatacliq and Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and across all partner retail stores.

When it comes to the launch offers, customers can get 5 per cent cashback with HDFC Bank credit card, ICICI Bank Credit Card, Debit Card and EMI transactions, Axis Bank Credit Card, Debit Card and EMI transactions, and IDFC First Bank and HDBFS paper finance on down payment schemes till Dec 31 2019. Additionally, Jio offers data benefits of worth Rs 12,000.

When it comes to the specifications, the Snapdragon 675 AIE powers the Vivo 17 smartphone and packs 8GB of RAM. It comes in a single 128GB storage model and runs on Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9. A massive 4500mAh battery powers the smartphone. On the display front, it features a 6.44-inch E3 Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display.

On the optical front, it sports a 48-megapixel primary sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel sensor for bokeh effect, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. There's a 32-megapixel sensor at the front. The smartphone is powered with a 4500mAh battery and comes with 4G VoLTE connectivity.