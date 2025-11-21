Vivo X300 vs iQOO 15: Small Camera Beast vs Big Performance Phone?

Two new phones, Vivo X300 and iQOO 15, are launching soon.

Vivo is for camera lovers.

iQOO is for performance lovers.

Display

Vivo has a 6.31-inch screen.

iQOO has a 6.85-inch screen.

Vivo is small. iQOO is big.

Performance

Vivo uses the Dimensity 9500 chip.

iQOO uses the Snapdragon Gen 5 chip.

iQOO is faster.

Battery

Vivo has a 6040 mAh battery.

iQOO has a 7000 mAh battery.

iQOO lasts longer.

Camera

Vivo has a 200 MP main camera and a 50 MP selfie.

It is made for great photos.

iQOO has a 50 MP main camera and a 32 MP selfie.

Durability

Vivo has IP68.

iQOO has IP68 + IP69.

Price & Launch

Vivo launches on December 2 at ₹75,999.

iQOO launches on November 26 at ₹65,000–₹70,000.