Vivo X300 vs iQOO 15: Small Camera Beast vs Big Performance Phone?

  • Created On:  21 Nov 2025 6:04 PM IST
The Vivo X300 offers a compact design and a 200 MP camera, while the iQOO 15 brings a bigger screen, faster performance, and a larger battery.

Two new phones, Vivo X300 and iQOO 15, are launching soon.

Vivo is for camera lovers.

iQOO is for performance lovers.

Display

Vivo has a 6.31-inch screen.

iQOO has a 6.85-inch screen.

Vivo is small. iQOO is big.

Performance

Vivo uses the Dimensity 9500 chip.

iQOO uses the Snapdragon Gen 5 chip.

iQOO is faster.

Battery

Vivo has a 6040 mAh battery.

iQOO has a 7000 mAh battery.

iQOO lasts longer.

Camera

Vivo has a 200 MP main camera and a 50 MP selfie.

It is made for great photos.

iQOO has a 50 MP main camera and a 32 MP selfie.

Durability

Vivo has IP68.

iQOO has IP68 + IP69.

Price & Launch

Vivo launches on December 2 at ₹75,999.

iQOO launches on November 26 at ₹65,000–₹70,000.

