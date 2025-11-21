Vivo X300 vs iQOO 15: Small Camera Beast vs Big Performance Phone?
The Vivo X300 offers a compact design and a 200 MP camera, while the iQOO 15 brings a bigger screen, faster performance, and a larger battery.
Two new phones, Vivo X300 and iQOO 15, are launching soon.
Vivo is for camera lovers.
iQOO is for performance lovers.
Display
Vivo has a 6.31-inch screen.
iQOO has a 6.85-inch screen.
Vivo is small. iQOO is big.
Performance
Vivo uses the Dimensity 9500 chip.
iQOO uses the Snapdragon Gen 5 chip.
iQOO is faster.
Battery
Vivo has a 6040 mAh battery.
iQOO has a 7000 mAh battery.
iQOO lasts longer.
Camera
Vivo has a 200 MP main camera and a 50 MP selfie.
It is made for great photos.
iQOO has a 50 MP main camera and a 32 MP selfie.
Durability
Vivo has IP68.
iQOO has IP68 + IP69.
Price & Launch
Vivo launches on December 2 at ₹75,999.
iQOO launches on November 26 at ₹65,000–₹70,000.