Vodafone Offers New Affordable Prepaid Plans of Rs 99 and Rs 555

It's long time we saw any launch of a new prepaid plan by the private telecom operators. But now, Vodafone has announced the launch of new prepaid plans for its subscribers. Vodafone has launched new prepaid plans for its subscribers of Rs 99 and the Rs 555 prepaid plan. These plans resemble some of the prepaid plans which were launched earlier by Reliance Jio. Though these affordable new plans are a bit different as these plans, do not fit into the previous validity range which Vodafone offers. Still, the subscribers who do not want to spend too much or too less on their prepaid recharge; these mid-range plans will provide relief to those customers.

Vodafone Rs 99 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 99 prepaid recharge plan from Vodafone comes with 18 days of validity for the subscribers. In this period, the customers get 100 SMS for the entire validity period, and it also bundles 1GB data for the whole length of 18 days too. The subscribers get access to unlimited calling as well. In terms of additional benefits, the subscribers will get ZEE5 subscription which is worth Rs 999, and they also get the complimentary Vodafone Play subscription. This plan is currently live in Kolkata, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP East, UP West and West Bengal circles.

Vodafone Rs 555 Prepaid Plan

The next plan introduced by Vodafone is the Rs 555 prepaid plan. Unlike the Rs 99 prepaid plan, this plan comes with daily data benefit along with other benefits. This prepaid plan comes with a validity of 70 days. So, the subscribers who are looking for a prepaid plan between the 56 days validity one and the 84 days validity one, this prepaid plan is a good option for them. During these 70 days, the subscribers of the Rs 555 prepaid plan will get 1.5GB data per day and 100 SMS per day.

Additionally, there would also be the unlimited calling benefit too. Additional benefits in this plan also include the ZEE5 subscription and the Vodafone Play subscription. At present this new plan by Vodafone is only valid in Mumbai.