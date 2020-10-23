WhatsApp adds mute chats forever feature

Finally, WhatsApp has released a new feature that it had been testing for many months. WhatsApp users can now mute chats forever. The new feature is now available in the WhatsApp applications for Android and iOS, and also in the web version.

WhatsApp had been testing this forever mute option for a few months, and WABetaInfo was constantly reporting on this feature. The new mute option essentially replaces the one-year option with "always", and it is not a new option. The other two time slots to mute chats are 8 hours and 1 week. WhatsApp chats muted for a year are automatically activated after the deadline.

This feature may not seem great or useful to many users. But for those who have chats that they want to mute forever, this will be a great help. For those who don't know, you can mute chats by long pressing on the chat and selecting the "mute" option, and choosing the duration of time. The new function is now available in the WhatsApp applications for Android and iOS, and also in its web version also.

Another feature most requested by WhatsApp users is the "Vacation mode". This feature was reportedly removed, but it recently appeared again and is expected to roll out very soon. Vacation mode in WhatsApp keeps archived chats permanently hidden. Currently, archived chats appear at the top every time a new message is sent. But with the help of vacation mode, archived chats will stay hidden and won't appear or pop out at the top. This feature makes more sense for archived chats actually to work as they are supposed to.