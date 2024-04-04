WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook Resume Services Following Outages

WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook experienced disruptions in service, affecting billions of users worldwide. The outage, which began around 2 PM ET, prevented WhatsApp users from connecting and caused Facebook and Instagram feeds to stop updating. WhatsApp, with its 2 billion users, encountered connectivity issues, leaving users stuck on the "connecting" screen. Although messages could be sent, they weren't delivered until service was restored.



"We know some people are experiencing issues right now, we're working on getting things back to 100% for everyone as quickly as possible," WhatsApp said in a post on X after the outage.

Meta's business APIs for WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram were impacted, according to an update on the status page, starting at 2:10 PM ET. By 4 PM ET, most issues were resolved in the US, with confirmation on the status page by 4:45 PM ET. As reported by Reuters, over 30,000 users in India, 67,000 in the United Kingdom, and 95,000 in Brazil encountered platform issues. Down detector indicated that approximately 3,200 individuals experienced difficulties with Instagram in the United States.

During the outage, users encountered difficulties viewing or creating posts on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads. However, functionality gradually returned to normal. This outage follows a recent Meta outage that affected Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and Threads for approximately two hours. Unlike previous outages, this incident also impacted WhatsApp, which is uncommon, as the last significant outage occurred in 2022.