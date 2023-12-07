WhatsApp Update: Message Forwarding Feature to Arrive on WhatsApp Channels

Live
Just In
WhatsApp is developing a message forwarding feature for Channels that will allow users to forward messages from one group or person to another.
WhatsApp Channels is gearing up to introduce a message forwarding feature, enhancing the functionality of the platform. Similar to the Telegram model, Channels allows business organizations, media institutions, and others to share regular updates. Recent weeks have witnessed the addition of features such as emoji reactions and image sharing.
WhatsApp channels message forwarding feature
According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing a message forwarding feature for Channels that will allow users to forward messages from one group or person to another. The upcoming WhatsApp Channels message forwarding feature, currently in development and not yet available to beta testers, will enable users to forward messages from one group or person to another.
WhatsApp channels message forwarding feature: Benefits
The anticipated benefits of the message forwarding feature include the ability for Channel owners to share supported messages from various conversations on their channels. This encompasses the forwarding of text messages, images, videos, GIFs, audio messages, stickers, and updates from other channels. The goal is to enhance communication within the channels and improve the overall user experience, ensuring timely access to recent updates.
Reports suggest that users will have the option to edit forwarded messages for accuracy, allowing channel owners to maintain the credibility of their platforms by sharing correct information with followers. While the feature is currently in development, it is expected to be incorporated into the stable version soon, accessible to Android app users.
Previous reports have hinted at additional features for WhatsApp Channels, such as poll features and the ability to send voice messages, although these are yet to be officially confirmed. WhatsApp is actively working on introducing various features to Channels, aiming to make this segment of the app more engaging and appealing to users. The platform's efforts provide businesses with a novel and enhanced way to interact with their audience.