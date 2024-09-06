WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Testing Call Link Shortcut for Group Chats

Currently WhatsApp is working on a new feature aimed at simplifying group call participation by introducing a call link shortcut for group chats. This upcoming update will allow users to create and share call links directly within group conversations, making it easier for others to join voice or video calls with just one tap.



Streamlining Group Calls with Call Links

Although WhatsApp introduced call links two years ago, the new feature will enhance the user experience by allowing call links to be shared directly in group chats. A screenshot shared by WABetaInfo shows that the "Create Call Link" option will be available alongside the usual attachment options like sending photos or documents, giving users a more efficient way to manage group calls.

The new call link feature will allow group members to join calls at their convenience, without ringing every participant at once, which is the current method. This flexibility is particularly useful for larger groups, where coordinating call times can be challenging due to different time zones or availability.

WhatsAppCall Link Shortcut for Group Chats: How It Works

Once the link is created, it can be quickly shared in the group chat, allowing members to join whenever they're ready. The need for a group-wide ring notification will be eliminated, ensuring that participants are not disturbed by notifications unless they choose to join the call. This makes group calls much more convenient and hassle-free, particularly in situations where everyone doesn’t need to be notified at the same time.

This feature is expected to be particularly helpful for global teams, families, or friend groups who often face coordination challenges due to different schedules. The ability to join calls flexibly will significantly enhance communication within these groups.

WhatsAppCall Link Shortcut for Group Chats Still Under Development

It’s important to note that this call link shortcut feature is still under development, and it will take some time before it's rolled out in future updates. Once launched, it’s expected to improve the overall experience for WhatsApp users by making group calls more streamlined and user-friendly.

Meta AI Voice Mode

In addition to the call link shortcut, WhatsApp is also developing a voice mode for Meta AI in a future update. This feature will help users to interact with Meta AI via real-time voice commands. Instead of typing, users can speak directly to the AI, which will respond with a personalized voice chosen by the user, offering a new level of convenience and personalization.