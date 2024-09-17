WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp to Introduce Mention Feature in Status

WhatsApp is gearing up to launch a new Instagram-inspired feature that allows users to mention contacts in their status updates. This feature will notify the mentioned user and offer the option to reshare the status. The update, currently in the beta testing phase, is set to enhance user interaction within the popular messaging platform.

WhatsApp Update:What is the Mention Feature?

WhatsApp is constantly evolving to keep pace with Meta's other platforms. A recent report from WABetaInfo reveals that WhatsApp is testing a new feature that allows users to tag specific contacts in their status updates. Much like Instagram, users will receive a direct notification when they are mentioned in a status. This makes it easier for users to ensure that specific contacts view their status updates.

When the mentioned feature is fully rolled out, users will be able to select contacts they want to tag before posting their status. This option will be accessible via a dedicated button located in the caption bar. The feature is designed to enhance engagement between users, as those mentioned will not only receive an instant notification but also a message in their WhatsApp chat, letting them know they've been tagged in a status.

WhatsApp Update: Privacy and Visibility

One of the standout aspects of this feature is its privacy settings. While the person mentioned will be notified and able to see the status, other viewers of the status update will not be able to see who has been tagged. This ensures that mentions remain private between the sender and the recipient, allowing users to discreetly communicate with specific individuals without alerting their broader audience. In short, the mention will be exclusive to the person tagged, making for a more tailored and private interaction.

Additionally, regardless of the sender's privacy settings, the mentioned contact will always receive the status update notification. This ensures that important messages or updates are never missed by the intended recipient.

WhatsApp Update: Resharing Status Updates

Following Instagram's footsteps, WhatsApp will also allow the mentioned contacts to share status updates with their own audience. A new reshare button will be added to the status screen, making it easy for users to amplify relevant updates. However, WhatsApp has added a twist: if the tagged user decides to reshare the status, the identity of the original creator will remain anonymous. Viewers of the reshared status cannot directly trace it back to the original creator, ensuring an extra layer of privacy.

WhatsApp Update: Meta AI Integration

In addition to the mentioned feature, WhatsApp is also working on improving its AI capabilities. According to reports, WhatsApp may soon introduce various voice options for Meta AI. While this feature is not yet confirmed for release, it's speculated to roll out alongside the voice mode feature. The report suggests that Meta AI will offer various voice options, varying in pitch and tone. These options will include three distinct UK voices and two US voices, allowing users to choose a voice that best suits their regional accent or personal preference. This personalization will create a more tailored interaction experience with WhatsApp's AI-driven features.

The upcoming mention feature on WhatsApp is designed to make communication more targeted and engaging while maintaining user privacy. As WhatsApp continues to integrate features from other Meta platforms like Instagram, this update represents a step toward making the app more interactive and user-friendly. Whether you're tagging a friend in status or resharing essential updates, this new feature will add more flexibility and personalization to your WhatsApp experience.