WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp to Stop Supporting Old Mac App Soon - Details

WhatsApp, the world’s most popular messaging platform, is preparing to stop supporting the old Electron-based version of its Mac app. As reported by WABetaInfo, the company has begun notifying users who are still using the older version, giving them 54 days to switch to the new app built specifically for macOS. This change comes as Meta aims to enhance user experience by phasing out the outdated platform.



The newly introduced version for Mac, developed using Catalyst technology, runs more smoothly by leveraging the iPhone app as its base. The older Electron version was a web app with slow performance and limited functionality. As WhatsApp moves forward with this update, Mac users are encouraged to switch to the newer app for a better, faster experience.



How Mac Users Can Keep Accessing WhatsApp



To continue using WhatsApp on their Mac, users have two options: they can either download the new Catalyst-based version of the app or rely on WhatsApp Web as an alternative. Notifications are being sent to Electron app users, urging them to make the transition before the old app becomes non-functional.

In addition to the app changes, WhatsApp is also rolling out improvements to its sticker features. By integrating GIPHY, users can now search for stickers directly within the app, gaining access to a vast selection of stickers beyond their personal collection. This integration aims to improve the customization of chats, making it easier for users to find and share stickers. If you’re still using the old WhatsApp app on Mac, download the updated version to avoid any disruption in service.

