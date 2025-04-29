WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Web May Soon Support Voice and Video Calling

WhatsApp is reportedly expanding its web client capabilities byintegrating voice and video call features, according to WABetaInfo. Currently,users can make calls only through the mobile app or the dedicated desktopapplications for Windows and Mac. However, recent findings suggest that callbuttons are now appearing on WhatsApp Web, indicating a move toward offeringsimilar functionality across all platforms.

WABetaInfo, a known tracker of WhatsApp beta developments, revealed thatsome users in the beta version are now seeing camera and phone icons—standardcall options—within web-based group chats. These icons were previouslyexclusive to the mobile and desktop apps. This update aligns with WhatsApp’sbroader efforts to streamline the user experience, regardless of the platform used.

Last month, WhatsApp introduced a new call dropdown menu for beta testers,making initiating voice or video calls from individual and group chats easier. Now, with these features surfacing on the web version, users maysoon enjoy full call functionality directly from browsers such as Chrome,Safari, or Edge—without needing to install any application.

This enhancement positions WhatsApp to compete more directly with platformslike Microsoft Teams, making it a more versatile communication tool accessiblefrom virtually any device with internet access.