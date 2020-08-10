WhatsApp's multiple device support to sync your chat history across platforms

WhatsApp is working on the feature that allows you to use the same account across different devices at the same time. The messaging platform has worked on a single device all this time and reports have it that this new feature is being worked on in parts.

As and when the feature rolls out, users should be able to use WhatsApp across four different devices at the same time. WhatsApp is working to create an interface on the Android app and WhatsApp for iOS.

When a user wants to use WhatsApp on a second device, there is that issue of copying the chat history. For this, WhatsApp will require a WiFi connection since it may use a large amount of your data plan.

Yes, it's the ability to use your WhatsApp account from 4 devices at the same time.

Under development, but it's great!



📱📱📱📱 pic.twitter.com/JYvtMahrag — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 12, 2020

WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp Desktop was used for the test here, but it will work on a second mobile device too. WhatsApp may allow other mobile devices to be connected to your primary device slightly later than WhatsApp desktop. Using this feature, the Internet connection on your device will not be needed to WhatsApp Desktop.



Once WhatsApp has copied the chat history to the second device, it will be finally possible to use your account from it. Any message will be delivered to all your family devices, so your chat history is going to be synced across platforms and when you use or remove a device, your encryption key changes.

When your encryption key changes, all active chats will be notified, if your Security Notifications are on.

Testing 👀

When someone adds a new device in his WhatsApp account, you will be notified because encryption keys change.



Available in future for iOS and Android! pic.twitter.com/WqrM6cRHWW — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 24, 2020

WhatsApp has also developed an iPad app that is going to release after this multiple-device feature is activated, and you will soon be able to use WhatsApp on your iPhone and the iPad at the same time.



Support between Android and iOS devices is not confirmed yet, but it might be something WhatsApp is going to bring in too. WhatsApp was working on converting the iOS database to the one that's compatible with the Android format previously. This feature is under progress, and it will be available in the future.