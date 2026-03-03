Why AI Won’t Replace Agents: Arvind Gautam on the Future of Intelligent Contact Centers

Arvind G started his career as a software developer, never expecting to move into sales and leadership. The turning point came when he started engaging with customers, and now he leads large-scale cloud transformations. In this interview, he shares insights into this professional transition, tells about the most challenging project, and reflects on the role of AI in contact centres.

Question 1:

You’ve spent over 15 years at Avaya, progressing from technical architecture roles to leading Professional Services for ASEAN. How did that transition shape your leadership style?

This journey has been fascinating, especially considering that I started as a Software Developer with a core technical background. I could never have imagined transitioning to a sales leadership role, as my expertise lay on the technical side.

The turning point was when I started interacting with customers and understanding their desires and pain points. I realised my potential as a Business Analyst or Solution Architect was hidden, as I enjoyed designing complex architectural solutions and spending weekends with customer IT and business teams. This experience helped me see the industry's gap in the tech sales side. My organisation also recognised this potential in me and supported my transition from a technical part to a technical-sales leadership role.

Question 2:

You’ve led multiple cloud-first contact center transformations in your career. What’s the most complex migration you’ve overseen, and what made it challenging?

Everything was challenging when I started my cloud practices because the domain was new, and organisations were not yet ready to adapt to the cloud architecture and guidelines. IT users and security teams resisted change because they feared losing their jobs, perceived external threats, and were unaware of compliance requirements.

My most challenging project was leading a centralised multi-country cloud migration for a large enterprise bank. At its core, fitting a centralised solution for all country-specific users, IT specialists, security, and governing body compliance requirements is complex. Moreover, I handled logistical issues. Users were not willing to compromise on their requirements, yet the bank's timelines were strict and non-negotiable. The project involved consolidating and migrating over 100 apps, each in a different language, user interface, and time zone. Nevertheless, we successfully delivered the migration.

Question 3:

In your experience, what are the biggest misconceptions enterprises have about moving CX platforms to the cloud?

The primary concerns centre on data decisions and recurring cloud charges. When computed for the long term, cloud costs are often high, making many large enterprises reluctant to accept them. However, they usually have enough capital to fund the project and increase the ROI. Another significant challenge is replacing legacy setups. Many organisations believe that migrating existing applications to the cloud will be expensive and complicated to create a seamless CX journey.

Question 4:

How do you navigate compliance requirements like data localization in countries with strict regulations such as Indonesia or Vietnam?

Initially, I faced challenges because the products were designed to comply with different countries' regulations. This made cloud migration adoption slow and complex. Gradually, we added customised components, redesigned product deployment and integration, and implemented a hybrid model, keeping some components on both premises and cloud. These matters aimed to meet the local regulatory requirements.

Question 5:

What role do you see AI playing in augmenting human agents in contact centers?

AI can play a crucial role in this industry by automating processes. For example, AI chatbots can streamline customer interactions in legacy systems and improve CX response time. Furthermore, AI agents can help bridge the knowledge gap, reduce the information search time, summarise the conversations, and generate follow-up notes. In total, this saves 20-30% agent productive time.

Collaborating, AI and humans can create super agents that improve efficiency, perform forecasting or customer intent analysis, enable a proactive approach to customer problem-solving, and provide personalised customer service. I do not believe that AI can eliminate human agents, but it can definitely reduce training time and improve the overall customer experience.