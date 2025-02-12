Wordle #1,334 Hints and Answer for February 12: Find Today's Solution

If you're hooked on Wordle, you're not alone! The word game challenges players’ vocabulary and can sometimes be tricky. Fortunately, here are some hints to help with Wordle #1,334.

Created by software engineer Josh Wardle, Wordle became a hit after it was acquired by The New York Times in 2022.. Despite creating Wordle, Wardle admits he's not the best at it and prefers players to figure out solutions themselves. He advises focusing not only on finding the correct letters but also on eliminating the incorrect ones, as this can be just as useful.

Wordle #1,334 Hints for February 12:

1. The word starts with the letter "R."

2. It can be both a noun or an adjective.

3. It has two syllables.

4. There are no repeated letters.

5. A synonym is "quick."

Answer: The answer to today’s Wordle is "Rapid."