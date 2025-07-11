Live
- UK lawmakers highlight plight of Hindus in Bangladesh, call for strong action against Yunus govt
- Special Ops Season 2 Release Delayed to July 18 | Kay Kay Menon’s Return Postponed
- BJP Accepts Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh’s Resignation Over Telangana Leadership Dispute
- Archery WC: Jyothi, Parneet enter compound women SF; Rishabh, Aman bow out in second round
- Bhagwat’s remark on leaders' retirement sparks speculation; Oppn claims rift within BJP-RSS
- Security beefed up at Kapil Sharma’s Oshiwara residence after cafe shooting
- Mukesh Ambani doesn’t speak Marathi, try him: BJP to MNS
- Guj bridge collapse toll 15: Oppn glare on ‘BJP’s loot raj’
- Six Naxalites held from Chhattisgarh’s Sukma
- Principal, staffer held for menstrual check of students
Wordle Answer for July 11, 2025: Hints and Solution for Puzzle #1483
Highlights
Stuck on today’s Wordle? Get simple hints and the full answer for the July 11, 2025 Wordle puzzle. Find out what the word is and how to solve it easily.
Wordle is a word game you can play every day and you have to guess a five-letter word in six tries.
What the colors mean:
- Green – The letter is correct and in the right place
- Yellow – The letter is in the word, but in the wrong place
- Grey – The letter is not in the word at all
If you are stuck, here are some hints for today’s Wordle.
Hints for July 11 Wordle:
- The word starts with B
- It has one vowel
- No letters are repeated
- It rhymes with "grand"
Wordle Answer for July 11, 2025:
- The answer is: BRAND
Next Story