Wordle Answer for July 11, 2025: Hints and Solution for Puzzle #1483

x

Highlights

Stuck on today’s Wordle? Get simple hints and the full answer for the July 11, 2025 Wordle puzzle. Find out what the word is and how to solve it easily.

Wordle is a word game you can play every day and you have to guess a five-letter word in six tries.

What the colors mean:

  • Green – The letter is correct and in the right place
  • Yellow – The letter is in the word, but in the wrong place
  • Grey – The letter is not in the word at all

If you are stuck, here are some hints for today’s Wordle.

Hints for July 11 Wordle:

  • The word starts with B
  • It has one vowel
  • No letters are repeated
  • It rhymes with "grand"

Wordle Answer for July 11, 2025:

  • The answer is: BRAND
sidekick