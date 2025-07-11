Wordle Answer for July 11, 2025: Hints and Solution for Puzzle #1483

Wordle is a word game you can play every day and you have to guess a five-letter word in six tries.

What the colors mean:

Green – The letter is correct and in the right place

– The letter is correct and in the right place Yellow – The letter is in the word, but in the wrong place

– The letter is in the word, but in the wrong place Grey – The letter is not in the word at all

If you are stuck, here are some hints for today’s Wordle.

Hints for July 11 Wordle:

The word starts with B

It has one vowel

No letters are repeated

It rhymes with "grand"

Wordle Answer for July 11, 2025: