Wordle Answer for November 12, 2025 (#1607) – Today’s Word is DEUCE
Today’s Wordle Answer
The Wordle answer for November 12, 2025, is DEUCE.
It starts with D.
It has two vowels.
It has a double letter.
It is used in tennis.
In tennis, DEUCE means both players have the same score — 40–40. To win, a player must get two points in a row.
About the Game
Wordle is a fun daily word game played by people all over the world.
It is simple, short, and a good brain exercise.
Players often share their results on social media every morning.
Today’s word, DEUCE, gave players a good challenge and kept the game fun as always.