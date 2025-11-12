Wordle Answer for November 12, 2025 (#1607) – Today’s Word is DEUCE

The New York Times has shared today’s Wordle puzzle (#1607). The word is from sports and is a bit tricky but not too hard.

Today’s Wordle Answer

The Wordle answer for November 12, 2025, is DEUCE.

It starts with D.

It has two vowels.

It has a double letter.

It is used in tennis.

In tennis, DEUCE means both players have the same score — 40–40. To win, a player must get two points in a row.

About the Game

Wordle is a fun daily word game played by people all over the world.

It is simple, short, and a good brain exercise.

Players often share their results on social media every morning.

Today’s word, DEUCE, gave players a good challenge and kept the game fun as always.