  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Technology

Wordle Answer Today, August 8, 2025 – Puzzle #1511 Solution

Wordle Answer Today, August 8, 2025 – Puzzle #1511 Solution
x

Wordle Answer Today, August 8, 2025 – Puzzle #1511 Solution

Highlights

Find the Wordle answer for August 8, 2025 (Puzzle #1511). Get the clues, meaning, and example sentences for today’s solution: IMBUE.

Today’s Wordle for August 8, 2025, is puzzle number 1511. If you played it, you probably noticed it had many vowels.

The word is a verb. It has three vowels — I, U, and E — and no repeating letters. It starts with the letter I.

The meaning of the word is “to fill or saturate.”

People often use it when talking about adding ideas, feelings, or color to something.

Today’s Wordle answer is: IMBUE.

Example: “Teachers imbue students with confidence.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick