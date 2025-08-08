Live
Wordle Answer Today, August 8, 2025 – Puzzle #1511 Solution
Highlights
Find the Wordle answer for August 8, 2025 (Puzzle #1511). Get the clues, meaning, and example sentences for today’s solution: IMBUE.
Today’s Wordle for August 8, 2025, is puzzle number 1511. If you played it, you probably noticed it had many vowels.
The word is a verb. It has three vowels — I, U, and E — and no repeating letters. It starts with the letter I.
The meaning of the word is “to fill or saturate.”
People often use it when talking about adding ideas, feelings, or color to something.
Today’s Wordle answer is: IMBUE.
Example: “Teachers imbue students with confidence.”
