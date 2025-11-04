Live
- Kerala Minister defends jury over children's film snub as actress Deva Nandha voices disappointment
- RJD, Cong embroiled in corruption; vote for development, says HM Shah in Darbhanga
- 30 injured in road accident in J&K’s Rajouri
- EAM Jaishankar calls for global zero-tolerance towards terrorism in talks with Israeli Foreign Minister
- TN polytechnic colleges top in National Service Scheme enrolment
- Coimbatore gang-rape case: CM Stalin asks police to ensure maximum punishment
- GST rate cuts offset US tariff impacts to drive manufacturing growth
- Domestic worker arrested for killing pet dog in Bengaluru
- New narco hub: ISI and Dawood gang move drug ops to Bangladesh to evade global scrutiny
- OPS loyalist Manoj Pandian joins DMK, announces resignation as MLA
Wordle Answer Today (November 4, 2025): Check Hints and Solution for Puzzle #1599
Highlights
Wordle Answer for November 4, 2025, Puzzle #1599 — Today’s word is a bit tricky! Get easy hints and find the correct answer to keep your Wordle streak going strong.
Today’s Wordle puzzle is here!
The puzzle number is #1599.
Many players find it a bit hard today.
If you need help or want the answer, keep reading.
What Is Wordle?
Wordle is a fun word game.
You must guess a five-letter word in six tries.
Green = right letter and right place.
Yellow = right letter, wrong place.
Gray = letter not in the word.
Everyone plays the same puzzle each day.
Hint for Today (November 4, 2025)
It’s a simple English word.
It has two vowels.
It means “to stay the same.”
Wordle Answer for Today
The answer is REMAIN.
Next Story