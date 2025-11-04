Wordle Answer Today (November 4, 2025): Check Hints and Solution for Puzzle #1599

Today’s Wordle puzzle is here!

The puzzle number is #1599.

Many players find it a bit hard today.

If you need help or want the answer, keep reading.

What Is Wordle?

Wordle is a fun word game.

You must guess a five-letter word in six tries.

Green = right letter and right place.

Yellow = right letter, wrong place.

Gray = letter not in the word.

Everyone plays the same puzzle each day.

Hint for Today (November 4, 2025)

It’s a simple English word.

It has two vowels.

It means “to stay the same.”

Wordle Answer for Today

The answer is REMAIN.