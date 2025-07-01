  • Menu
Wordle July 1 Answer and Hints – No Repeat Letters, Starts with M

Get today’s Wordle answer for July 1 (#1473) with helpful hints. The word starts with M, has no repeated letters, and means food gone bad or covered with mold.

Before we show you today's Wordle answer, here are some hints. If you don’t want to see the answer, stop reading now.

  • Hint 1: The answer has no repeated letters.
  • Hint 2: There is one vowel and one sometimes vowel in the answer.
  • Hint 3: The answer starts with the letter M.
  • Hint 4: The answer describes food that has gone bad.
  • Hint 5: The answer means covered with fungus that causes decay.

Today's Wordle answer is: MOLDY

