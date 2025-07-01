Live
- Bengaluru stampede: Setback for Karnataka govt as CAT quashes IPS officer’s suspension
- Five killed in firecracker factory blast in Tamil Nadu’s Sivakasi
- As B'desh marks one year of July protests, former PM Hasina's son says 'democracy under threat'
- Delhi Premier League adds two new franchises for Season 2; Over 10 IPL players to feature in auction
- Amazon CEO Andy Jassy: AI Will Transform Workplaces, Reduce Certain Jobs
- Chandrababu's helicopter makes emergency landing amid adverse weather conditions
- Rejuvenation therapy for 22 Guruvayur elephants begins
- Remittances by Indians working abroad scale record high of $135 billion in FY25
- Hockey India announces Sanjay-led India A men’s squad for Europe tour
- Waqf law about management, not religion: Jitan Ram Manjhi slams Tejashwi Yadav’s remarks
Wordle July 1 Answer and Hints – No Repeat Letters, Starts with M
Highlights
Get today’s Wordle answer for July 1 (#1473) with helpful hints. The word starts with M, has no repeated letters, and means food gone bad or covered with mold.
Before we show you today's Wordle answer, here are some hints. If you don’t want to see the answer, stop reading now.
- Hint 1: The answer has no repeated letters.
- Hint 2: There is one vowel and one sometimes vowel in the answer.
- Hint 3: The answer starts with the letter M.
- Hint 4: The answer describes food that has gone bad.
- Hint 5: The answer means covered with fungus that causes decay.
Today's Wordle answer is: MOLDY
Next Story