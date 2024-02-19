Xiaomi 14 Set to Launch in India: Expected Specs, Price, and More

Xiaomi's long-anticipated Xiaomi 14 series is finally making its way to India on March 7, months after its unveiling in China. While the global launch is scheduled for February 25, Xiaomi India's confirmation hints at the introduction of the vanilla variant of the 14 series.



Xiaomi 14:Expected Specifications



Although Xiaomi India has yet to disclose specific details about the Xiaomi 14's specifications and pricing, insights from its Chinese counterpart offer valuable insights. The Chinese version boasts a 6.36-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a remarkable peak brightness of 3,000 nits. Its camera setup, developed in collaboration with Leica, features a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a Leica Summilux optical lens, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. Complementing this is a 32MP front-facing camera for superior selfies and video calls.

The Xiaomi 14 is powered by a robust 4610mAh battery, supporting 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. Available in China in four striking colour variants—Jade Green, Black, White, and Snow Mountain Pink—the Xiaomi 14 promises a premium user experience.



Xiaomi 14:Expected Price in India



In China, the Xiaomi 14 is offered in four storage variants, with prices ranging from CNY 3,999 to CNY 4,999. Extrapolating from the Chinese pricing, the base variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage may be priced around ₹50,000, while the top-tier variant could reach up to ₹60,000 in India. As anticipation mounts for the Xiaomi 14's India debut, enthusiasts eagerly await its arrival, poised to experience the pinnacle of Xiaomi's technological prowess.