Xiaomi 14 to Launch Today in India: Price, Features and More

Xiaomi is gearing up for the much-anticipated launch of its flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi 14, in India today on March 7. The event, scheduled to take place in New Delhi, marks Xiaomi India's first flagship launch of 2024.

After its debut at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, Xiaomi is now ready to introduce the Xiaomi 14 series to the Indian market. However, as confirmed by the company during the MWC event, only the standard Xiaomi 14 model will be launched in India. The launch event is slated to commence today, March 7, at 5 p.m. and will be live-streamed on Xiaomi's official YouTube channel and other social media platforms.









While the Xiaomi 14 has already been unveiled globally and released in China in late 2023, the Indian launch provides a glimpse into its availability and pricing specifics for Indian consumers. Though the exact pricing details are yet to be disclosed, Xiaomi has hinted that the Xiaomi 14 will be priced at around Rs 75,000 in India.

As for its specifications, the Xiaomi 14 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, offering up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device will feature a robust 4,610mAh battery with support for 90W wired, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging. Notably, the Xiaomi 14 will debut with HyperOS, Xiaomi's latest out-of-the-box operating system, making it the first smartphone in India to feature this OS.

Display-wise, the Xiaomi 14 will sport a 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, offering stunning visuals and smooth performance. Its peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits ensures excellent visibility even in bright outdoor conditions.

In the camera department, the Xiaomi 14 will boast a versatile triple camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Hunter 900 sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. Additionally, it will feature a high-resolution 32-megapixel front camera for capturing stunning selfies.

With its top-tier specifications and cutting-edge features, the Xiaomi 14 aims to set new benchmarks in the Indian smartphone market and offer consumers an unparalleled smartphone experience.